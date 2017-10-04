Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi to assume charge as Congress President soon after Diwali

New Delhi, October 4: Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi would be assuming charge as the Congress President soon after Diwali.

The official procedures for submitting a nomination for the post of Congress party president would start from October 10. This is on a circumstance that there is no other candidate for the position.

Reportedly, the Congress Party’s Central Election Authority has decided to begin the procedures and to fix the date on October 10.

Rahul Gandhi expected to take over as Congress president post Diwali Read @ANI story | https://t.co/qsUgI9YrzC pic.twitter.com/0Px4rsvH7d — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 4, 2017



While Rahul Gandhi holds the position of the Congress Party Vice President, his mother Sonia Gandhi is holding the position of the party President.

The results of the Party president’s election would be published on October 25.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi would visit Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi today. Amethi is Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency. Rahul is visiting Amethi after an interval of six months. His critics even mocked at him that he is justifying the “missing” posters exhibited in certain regions in Amethi.

The ruling party in Amethi, the BJP had earlier announced a huge event on October 10th. Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Amethi is just after the announcement of the BJP event. The garant event by the BJP would be featuring BJP’s chief Amit Shah and many other ministers in the Union Government. The list includes, Smriti Irani, who competed with Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2014, in which she lost the election.

Knowing Rahul Gandhi’s paln to visit Amethi, the State Government had informed earlier that it could not ensure enough security to Rahul Gandhi until October 5th as it is a festival season. The Congress party has alleged that it is also part of a conspiracy to discourage Rahul from visiting the place.

The District Magistrate of Amethi, Yogesh Kumar wrote Rahul Gandhi that, “there would be great inconvenience in maintaining peace.”

The Congress Party has called it a conspiracy by the Yogi Adityanath Government intended to keep Rahul gandhi away from his constituency until the announced event of BJP is successfully concluded.