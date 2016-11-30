Congress VP Rahul Gandhi Saying Income tax amendments help people with black money

New Delhi, Nov 30 : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the amendments in income tax rules were aimed at helping people with black money.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment of the Lok Sabha over the tax bill, Gandhi said: “The government has given back 50 per cent of the black money to thieves.”

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the amended income tax law bill by voice vote to facilitate a levy of 60 per cent tax on undisclosed income or investment or cash deposited in banks after demonetisation.

–IANS