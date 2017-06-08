Congress VP Rahul Gandhi takes to bike and foot to reach those killed in Madhya Pradesh farmers protest, gets detained by police at MP border
Mandsaur,June8: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who was on his way to the violence-hit region of Mandsaur was taken into custody at the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. Rahul who was clearly told by the Madhya Pradesh police that he won’t be allowed to enter the state, was detained by police on his way to Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI. The arrest was made just a few minutes after the Congress vice-president took to Twitter and alleged that the Rajasthan and MP governments are trying their best to prevent him from entering MP. “Raj & MP Govts are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP & meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur,” he wrote.