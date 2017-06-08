Congress VP Rahul Gandhi takes to bike and foot to reach those killed in Madhya Pradesh farmers protest, gets detained by police at MP border

Mandsaur,June8: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who was on his way to the violence-hit region of Mandsaur was taken into custody at the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. Rahul who was clearly told by the Madhya Pradesh police that he won’t be allowed to enter the state, was detained by police on his way to Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI. The arrest was made just a few minutes after the Congress vice-president took to Twitter and alleged that the Rajasthan and MP governments are trying their best to prevent him from entering MP. “Raj & MP Govts are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP & meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur,” he wrote.

Gandhi was released soon after being taken into preventive custody. Thereafter, he said, “They didn’t give any reason, just said they are arresting me. The same was done in Uttar Pradesh also.” Summing up his reaction against the BJP government, he added, “They refuse to waive of farmers’ loans or provide bonus. They only give bullets.” (Na kisaano ka karza maaf karte hain, na bonus dete; bas goliyaan dete hain).