Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to meet ailing M Karunanidhi today at Chennai

Chennai, Dec. 17: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will meet the ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi today, who underwent tracheostomy at the Kauvery Hospital here to optimise his breathing.
On Thursday night, the former chief minister was admitted to the hospital for the second time in the last three weeks.
He was first admitted to the same hospital on December 1 for optimisation of nutrition and hydration and was discharged after he improved substantially
The hospital issued a statement saying Karunanidhi was readmitted with breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection, adding that he was stable and being treated.
Karunanidhi’s daughter and Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Kanimozhi told ANI that he had some lung infection and breathing difficulty, adding that he was much better now. (ANI)

