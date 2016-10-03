Congress VP Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

New Delhi, Oct 3: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who has been hospitalised since September 22.

“My prayers are with Jayalalithaa ji. I wish her a complete and speedy recovery,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai following fever and dehydration.

The hospital in a statement on Sunday said the Chief Minister was responding well to the treatment and was advised a few more days’ stay in hospital.