Congress VP Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

October 3, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 3:  Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who has been hospitalised since September 22.

“My prayers are with Jayalalithaa ji. I wish her a complete and speedy recovery,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai following fever and dehydration.

The hospital in a statement on Sunday said the Chief Minister was responding well to the treatment and was advised a few more days’ stay in hospital.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress acquired land, compensated farmer Dharma Patil who committed suicide
Top