Congress worker climbs up tower to protest against parole granted to Perarivalan, Rajiv Gandhi's assassin.

Kovilpatti/Tamil Nadu, August 26: A Congress party worker, on Friday, climbed atop a mobile tower here, with a tricolored flag and a photo of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and raised slogan against the parole granted to the assassin of the latter, AG Perarivalan.

Earlier on Thursday, AG Perarivalan, was released from Vellore jail after being granted parole. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday welcomed the parole granted and said it would be a great relief to him and his family.

His mother, Arputham Ammal, had earlier requested the Central Prison in Vellore to grant him 30 days leave for the treatment of his father Gnanasekaran. The request was earlier rejected by the Deputy Inspector General of prison, Vellore Range, stating that he is not eligible for ordinary leave under Rule 22.

However, the Additional Director General of police had said that leave can be granted on the condition that life convict Perarivalan should be provided with strong police escort during the period of leave. Ammal had also filed several petitions with the Chief Minister’s special cell, seeking the release of her son on parole to meet his bed-ridden father. (ANI)