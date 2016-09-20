Congress would be with the government over national security in the wake of the Uri terror attack, says RPN Singh

New Delhi, September 20: Congress on Tuesday said it was with the government over “any meaningful action” in the interest of national security in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

At the same time, party spokesman RPN Singh told reporters the “flip-flop” of the government on foreign policy has come to “haunt” the country, reports deccanchronicle.com.

He said Congress will be in solidarity with government on “any meaningful action” in the interest of national security.

Singh said since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, there have “over 900 ceasefire violations” by Pakistan and the country is fomenting unrest in the Kashmir valley.

As against this, the Congress-led UPA had succeeded in putting Pakistan in a corner in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, he said.