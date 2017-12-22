Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ a Twitter hit in 2017

Television News presenter and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami knows very well how to grab the attention of the people. But one incident that occurred in this year gave much more media attention to one of his ‘victim’ in the debate.

On 2017 May 08, Arnab’s Republic TV came out guns blazing against the Congress leader and diplomat Shashi Tharoor, airing a series of audiotapes to support its allegation of his role in connection with the mysterious death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, in 2014. In his news presentation, Goswami claimed Tharoor tampered with the evidence following her death, even having the body moved to another room, to conceal his role in the event.

However, Shashi Tharoor, the Loksabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, wasn’t about to take these accusations lightly. In a strongly worded, and impressive verbose on Twitter and Facebook, the former Union Minister rubbished Goswami’s allegations, particularly using a word that many Indians online were unfamiliar with:

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

After his reply to one of the most vibrant news presenter, the people are confused with the usage of the words that most of them heard for first time in their life.

People sought the help of Google to find the meaning of the words, that the former diplomat used, and the word ‘farrago’ becomes one of the most searched words for some days.

Farrago on Google search after the Tharoor tweet. pic.twitter.com/2NUMcfjjZ4 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 8, 2017

The word Farrago means “a confused mixture,” was originally a Latin word for mixed fodder (i.e. cattle feed) that was adopted into the English language in the early 1600s. Centuries later, it became one of the most searched for terms on Google as Tharoor’s response went viral in India.

The hubbub over the word ‘farrago’ pushed Arnab Goswami’s allegations to the sidelines, for at least some time.