133rd Foundation Day of Congress: Rahul accuses BJP of using lies for political gains

December 28, 2017 | By :
Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha Constituency on January 15

New Delhi, December 28: Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi today flayed the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing it of attacking the country’s Constitution and using lies for political benefits while asserting that the central idea of the Congress party is a truth.

Addressing a function here to mark the Congress’s Foundation Day, he said his party may suffer or lose elections but would not give up the truth.

“The Constitution is under attack by the BJP. It is our duty to defend the Constitution, to defend every single person’s future,” the Congress president said.

He also highlighted the Congress’s “glorious” history, claiming the central idea of the party was truth and “we will continue to fight for it”.

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, Gandhi said, “What is happening in in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits…We (the Congress) might suffer or lose but we would not give up the truth,” he said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top