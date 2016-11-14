Conquer this winter with easy skin care tips

Is your skin ready to handle the tough cold weather? Avoid long showers, glove up and moisturise well to be winter ready, says an expert.

LakmÃ© make-up expert Daniel Bauer, has listed some tips to face the winter months:

* Avoid long showers: Long hot showers on cold winter mornings can sure feel life-changing. They provide much-needed comfort but in the bargain end up adding to our skin miseries as the heat can harm your skin and leave it susceptible to damage.

* Moisturise: Soft and supple skin demands that you hydrate it adequately. Hydration is the key to glossy and dewy skin. Opt for products with special ingredients like mineral laden glacial water that hydrate the skin and quench its thirst.

* Winter make-up: To battle dullness and protect your glow, from winter winds, you need to keep the skin moisturised. Peach and milk are the perfect ingredients to provide complete nourishment and protection to your skin from winter damage. Regular moisturising is essential to keep skin winter-ready.

* Pedicure and manicure: Since your feet and hands are most exposed to cold, they dry up easily. Whether you do-it-yourself or visit a salon, treat your hands and feet to frequent pedicures and manicures during winters to keep them soft and smooth.

* Glove up: Anything that acts as a barrier between the skin and cold harsh temperatures, helps trap the moisture in the skin. So it’s best to slip on some gloves after applying lotion to help moisturise parched hands.

* Take water breaks: Drinking water can often be neglected due to the lack of thirst impulse during winter season. Consuming lots water is the only way to keep your skin active and hydrated. Drinking water detoxifies and cleanses the body toxins.

* Diet: Ensure your diet includes foodstuffs that are nourishing and hydrate your body from within. Opt for avocado, cucumbers, almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, eggs and other food items rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids. Intake of these will ensure that you have hydrated and supple skin through the dry and cold season.

* Lip prep: Apply a thick layer of nourishing balm and leave on to absorb while you’re applying your daily skin moisturizing lotion. It helps you prevent chapped lips and will keep your lips well moisturised.

* Don’t skip sunscreen: Although we are less exposed to the sun in winter, we can’t protect ourselves from its rays completely. It is essential to carry your sunscreen with you, especially if you’re an outdoor person.