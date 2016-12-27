Constitutional assault on me: Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary on raids on his home

Chennai, Dec 27: After being discharged from hospital, former Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao while addressing reporters said that the raids on his home during which Rs 30 lakh in new currency was found was a constituational assault on him.

He said:

— I was under house arrest. It is an unconstitutional assault on the office of Chief Secy; I’m still the Chief Secy of TN

— CRPF entered my house; they showed me the search warrant, my name was not there

— They have found nothing. No incriminating documents were found

— They did not have any search warrant against me. The search warrant had name of my son

— Where is the state government? What role or business does government of India or CRPF have to enter the chief secretary’s chamber?

— If madam had been alive, would this happen to Tamil Nadu?

— I am being targeted; I have fear, my life is in danger