Construction building in Bangalore collapses , 8 people feared dead

Bengaluru,Oct 5: Six- storied building collapsed near Eco-space collapsed here on Wednesday afternoon.

One person is killed and eight others are suspected be to trapped.

The incident took place around 1.30pm when the labourers were working in the under construction apartment located on Bellandur main road near Eco-Space. Soon after the incident, 2 rescue vehicles, one water tender was pressed into service.

The fire fighters said, “National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be arriving to the spot.”

Few of the victims were rescued and were shifted the hospital. The HSR police who are at the spot said that one person is reportedly dead in the incident.