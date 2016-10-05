Construction building in Bangalore collapses , 8 people feared dead

October 5, 2016 | By :
Representational picture.

Bengaluru,Oct 5: Six- storied building collapsed near  Eco-space collapsed here on Wednesday  afternoon.

One person is killed and eight others are suspected be to trapped.

The incident took place around 1.30pm when the labourers were working in the under construction apartment located on Bellandur main road near Eco-Space. Soon after the incident, 2 rescue vehicles, one water tender was pressed into service.

The fire fighters said, “National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be arriving to the spot.”

Few of the victims were rescued and were shifted the hospital. The HSR police who are at the spot said that one person is reportedly dead in the incident.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Speeding car gets stuck in upper floor of a building!
Five killed at under-construction building fire in Juhu ,Mumbai
Three-storeyed building collapsed in the Dongri area after heavy rains havoc in Mumbai,kills six
Why wasps arrival in August is the onset of ecological building of papier maché
Scorching flames engulf residential building in Jumeriah Marina District of Dubai, forcing scores of occupants to flee as burning debris falls
Kolkata building collapses in Bowbazar, few trapped
Top