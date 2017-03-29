Construction of mosque in Ayodhya is a matter of ego for Muslims: Vinay Katiyar

| By :

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar. 29 (ANI): Welcoming the Supreme Court's proposal to mediate on the Ram Temple issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar has said the saffron party is ready to end the matter, adding that the construction of the temple here is not any ordinary issue for the Muslim community but a war of ego.

"We want the matter to end with mutual consent. But the Muslims are not going to agree. They are running away from talks. What we can do about it? They are not concerned about the construction of Masjid as there are number of Masjid in Ayodhya. It is not the tussle of construction of Masjid, it is just the war of ego to construct Masjid at that place," said Katiyar.

Katiyar said that no matter how much the Muslim Community tries to create hindrance in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temple would be build there at any cost.

"That land is ours and will make sure the Ram Temple is built there," he added.

Earlier, the apex court called for an urgent hearing on the Ram Temple issue and called both the parties to solve the matter amicably.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India (CJI) J.S. Khehar offered to serve as a mediator, if negotiations break down.

"We have been ready from the start for the construction of both Mandir and Masjid at the site, but the Masjid should be constructed across the river," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, who is a petitioner in the case, told the media after the hearing.

The top court put the ball in the court of the petitioners and the respondents by asking them to sort the matter through negotiations.

A three-judge Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had in September 2010 given a unanimous decision that Lord Ram was born under the central dome of the makeshift temple and Hindus have the right to worship there.

Subsequently, the apex court had stayed the implementation of the High Court's decision soon after. The case has remained in limbo ever since.

In his petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, Swamy contended that the pendency of the appeals in the Supreme Court has restricted his fundamental right to worship and enjoy dignity of life under the Constitution.

Swamy had earlier claimed that work on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya could start before the end of this year and expressed confidence that the apex court's verdict would pave the way for construction of the temple. (ANI)