Consumption and demand of drugs have shot up in Delhi campuses and pubs in the past five months

NEW DELHI,June6: Consumption and demand of drugs have shot up in the capital in the past five months, figures shared by law enforcement agencies reveal.

Delhi Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are the only two agencies responsible for drug control in the city. Figures provided by them show how the capital has become a hub of cocaine, heroin and the new-found sensation, ‘meow meow’. Demand for cocaine, though, has been the maximum, cops said.

Interrogation reports of the arrested men indicate that a majority of the drug users are school and college students, apart from a small percentage of criminals, who are into smack and other cheap stuff.

Most peddlers and distributors operate in areas close to North Campus such as Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmere Gate and Shastri Park. Besides, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar and Munirka are also said to be drug hotspots. According to police, drugs are sold outside colleges and pubs in south Delhi.

Delhi Police has registered 131 cases till May 15 this year compared to 102 in the same period last year. The arrests have shot up from 122 in 2016 to 151 this year.

Heroin seizures have doubled this year as cops confiscated 16 kg so far against 7kg seized in the corresponding period last year. Last year, the seizure of opium—the base for heroin and other injectables—was nil till May 15, but this year 9kg of the narcotic drug has already been seized. There was no seizure of meow meow in this period last year, but this year, cops have seized 25kg of the synthetic drug.

Another traditional drug, which is increasingly becoming popular, is charas or hash. Apart from traditional modules from Himachal Pradesh, charas is being supplied to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir.

NCB data takes the seizures even higher. While less than 100 grams of cocaine was seized last year, the agency has confiscated more than 15 kg of heroin till May this year. It conducted around 22 operations through 2016. This year, the count has already reached 21.

NCB made four seizures of cocaine in just one month. On January 11, it seized 975 grams of cocaine and on January 20, it seized 2.9 kg of the substance. On February 3, the bureau again made a staggering recovery of 4.02 kgs. On February 9, it seized 1.3 kgs of the drug. The total value of seized cocaine is more than Rs 50 crore.

These seizures had also led the cops to identify the new epicentre of global cocaine cartels—Lome—the capital of west African country, Togo.