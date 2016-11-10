Container truck accident in Kanpur,SBI manager and seven killed

Lucknow,Nov10:A container truck accident near Himarpur Bidnu station area ,involving a Maruti van, allegedly killed 8 persons of whom 7 were bank employees and driver ,including SBI manager ,were killed on the spot on Wednesday night .

The Maruti van was buried under the container which is why the rescue operation too long.The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Bot the vehicles collided and fell into a water filled ditch.

The employees who lost their life ,were part of Ghatampur SBI branch.They were returning at night after working late on getting Rs500 notes ready and training regarding distribution of new denominations.

The deceased were branch manager Rupendra Singh ,Sunita Singh, Ajay Tiwari field officers, field officers Rahul, innovative Srivstw, Uttam Kumar, Sohan Lal Shukla, Ashok Tiwari , including the van driver. Police said the driver and conductor of the container

Kanpur Police are looking for the the absconding driver and helper of the container .