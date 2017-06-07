Contempt of Court: Supreme Court hesitate relief to Justice CS Karnan 

New Delhi, June 07: The Supreme Court of India today refused to grant any relief to former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan in the contempt of court case where he was sentenced to 6-months imprisonment last month.

On May 9, Justice CS Karnan was found guilty of contempt of court and awarded the jail term by the Supreme Court, which directed the DGP of West Bengal Police to constitute teams for the execution of its order forthwith.

Justice CS Karnan’s plea seeking a stay and a review of the Apex Court was also declined.

Karnan later filed a mercy plea before Indian President Pranab Mukherjee seeking the stay.

Justice CS Karnan had taken on the top judiciary after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing various judges and officers of the Madras High Court of corruption.

The Apex Court initiated contempt proceedings against Justice CS Karnan on February 8, 2017, and restrained him from performing judicial and administrative work.

Justice CS Karnan is set to retire this month.