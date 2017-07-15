Contract labourer from Jharkhand dies after getting buried under coal at Jindal South West berth

Vasco: A contract labourer Dilip Das, 34, from Jharkhand died after he got buried under coal at Jindal South West berth of the Mormugao port , on Friday. The deceased was adjusting the tarpaulin cover on a coal heap along with a co-worker when a huge portion of the coal came down due to heavy rains.Mormugao police station PI Chandrakant Vast said, “Preliminary investigations show that all safety precautions were taken by the company. What happened was an accident caused due to heavy rains.”At around 1:30 am, Das and Khushasat Ali were both buried under the coal.The JSW rescue team immediately rushed to the site and pulled both Das and Ali out from under the coal heap.

They were taken to a private hospital in Baina from where Das was shifted to the Chicalim cottage hospital, Chicalim where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors.Ali undergoing treatment at the private hospital and is declared out of danger.The body of the deceased has been sent to the Goa Medical College and hospital, Bambolim morgue. The police is waiting for the wife of the deceased to arrive from Jharkhand