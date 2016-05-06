Control data use on Netflix with new tool

New York, May 6 : Streaming service Netflix has announced a new tool to help its users better control how much data they use while streaming on cellular networks.

The default setting will enable you to stream about three hours of TV shows and movies per gigabyte of data.

“In terms of bitrates, that currently amounts to about 600 Kilobits per second. Our testing found that, on cellular networks, this setting balances good video quality with lower data usage to help avoid exceeding data caps and incurring overage fees,” said Eddy Wu, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a statement.

If you have a mobile data plan with a higher data cap, you can adjust this setting to stream at higher bitrates.

To set your cellular data usage, make sure you have updated your Netflix app on iOS or Android to the most recent version, select “App Settings” from the menu, and pick “Cellular Data Usage.”

There, you can switch off the automatic default and select a higher or lower data usage setting that works with your mobile data plan, including an unlimited option.

“Our goal is to give you more control and greater choice in managing your data usage whether you’re on an unlimited mobile plan or one that’s more restrictive,” Wu added.