Controversial Facebook post on Narendra Modi : School principal arrested In Meerut 

October 14, 2016 | By :

 

Meerut, Oct 14: A school principal has been arrested for allegedly posting controversial content on Facebook on the Prime Minister and RSS leaders on Dussehra. Mudassir Rana, who heads a private school in Saradhna area, has been charged under Section 153-A of IPC (promoting disharmony) and relevant sections of IT Act, police said here.

Rana was arrested on Thursday following a complaint and sent to jail, they said.

It is alleged that Rana had in his Facebook post depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other Sangh leaders, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and yoga guru Ramdev in an objectionable way.

Tags: ,
Related News
Shocking! Brothers succumbed to gun shots over car parking issue, following communal tension
Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing: ADGP issues high alert on Meerut, UP borders
Ram Rahim Riots: Latest updates on the case
Pregnant woman given triple talaq, beaten up for dowry, drove out of house after few hours of SC verdict
Former BSP minister Qureshi’s daughter walks into class with whip ,thrashes classmates of daughter in Meerut
Meerut: Former BSP MLA Yaqub Qureshi’s daughter thrashes school students
Top