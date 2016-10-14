Controversial Facebook post on Narendra Modi : School principal arrested In Meerut 

Meerut, Oct 14: A school principal has been arrested for allegedly posting controversial content on Facebook on the Prime Minister and RSS leaders on Dussehra. Mudassir Rana, who heads a private school in Saradhna area, has been charged under Section 153-A of IPC (promoting disharmony) and relevant sections of IT Act, police said here.

Rana was arrested on Thursday following a complaint and sent to jail, they said.

It is alleged that Rana had in his Facebook post depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other Sangh leaders, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and yoga guru Ramdev in an objectionable way.