Controversy begins: Centre's 'Future of India' advertisement shows train service in Sri Lanka.

New Delhi, June 2: In the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the advertisement given on the development of train services in India has displayed the picture of Sri Lankan Train service.

The prime minister’s statement on the benefits of the governance has raised a new controversy. The ad was published on Wednesday in various media.

The by train service which was inaugurated two years ago at Talaiamannar in Sri Lanka is shown in the advertisement of Modi Government. The train was flagged off during Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka on March 14, 2015.