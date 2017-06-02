Controversy begins: Centre’s ‘Future of India’ advertisement shows train service in Sri Lanka

June 2, 2017 | By :
Controversy begins: Centre's 'Future of India' advertisement shows train service in Sri Lanka
Controversy begins: Centre's 'Future of India' advertisement shows train service in Sri Lanka.

New Delhi, June 2: In the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the advertisement given on the development of train services in India has displayed the picture of Sri Lankan Train service.

The prime minister’s statement on the benefits of the governance has raised a new controversy. The ad was published on Wednesday in various media.

The by train service which was inaugurated two years ago at Talaiamannar in Sri Lanka is shown in the advertisement of Modi Government. The train was flagged off during Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka on March 14, 2015.

The advertisement is made on the fast development of railways and six metro cities with the metro facility. It is clearly written on the right bottom corner ‘Thalimannar pear’, to which PM Modi is seen giving the green signal.

The advertisement is in Sinhala, Tamil and English. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is also seen in the picture.

Critics have made allegations that the Sri Lankan picture was used only because there was no significant achievement in the Indian railway sector.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Sri Lanka reinstates ban on alcohol sale to women
Now, women can purchase alcohol in Sri Lanka: Government lifts ban on alcohol sales to women
Oorkavalthurai court of Sri Lanka remands 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana meets Sushma Swaraj
Unbeaten throughout long tour of T20 India’s Men in Blue to conclude on high note, Sri Lanka to play for pride
300th ODI: Dhoni to come up with memorable performance in his milestone encounter
Top