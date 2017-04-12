Convergsys call center employee woman falls from 7th floor to her death in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, April12:A 42-year-old woman employee of a call centre died after falling mysteriously from the seventh floor of the office building at Sohna Road in Gurgaon, New Delhi, on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30pm. Her fall was slowed by a net installed outside the building, they said.

The woman, Pooja Verdhan, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her multiple injuries during treatment, a police official said.

“We are investigating if she jumped from the seventh floor or fell accidentally,” ACP crime and spokesperson of Gurgaon Police, Manish Sehgal said, adding “We have taken CCTV footage from the building probing it.”

SHO of Badshahpur Police Station Rajender Kumar said “Verdhan has joined the company just a month ago. Her husband Raj Verdhan has been working in same office for last seven years.”

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman might have been depressed due to family pressure,” the SHO said.