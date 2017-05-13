Cooch Behar: TMC workers attack BJP leaders.

Cooch Behar/West Bengal, May 13: Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly attacked two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday here.

The TMC workers proceeded to vandalised the BJP workers’ car while the latter tore into their office.

The regular, often violent clashes between the BJP and TMC workers have been triggering tension in the state ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The incident comes days after a person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries following a massive blast in the party office of TMC at Aushgram in state’s Burdwan district.

A TMC worker alleged that some unidentified bike-borne assailants hurled a bomb at the TMC office, while locals claim that people inside the party office were trying to make a bomb during which it accidentally exploded. (ANI)