Coolest and healthy job in town; quit everything and go for ‘Chicken nugget taste-taster’

What someone needs to live? a job? good food? British supermarket chain B&M almost give a solution to this. Their new job offers ‘chicken nugget taste taster’.

According to them, this will help its store expand their range of fresh and frozen foods; compensation comes in the form of monthly £25 (about 2000 INR) vouchers to spend on foods in B&M stores. Think of the chicken nuggets one could purchase with 2000 INR.

But as any other job, this also have criteria, there is some basic qualification needed for this. Check out the classified ad for a job.

Chicken Nugget Connoisseur

Looking for a new challenge to tuck into in 2018?

You’ll want to take a bite out of this, as we’re looking for a tasty new individual, who’ll be worth their weight in… food.

B&M is currently one of the fastest growing discount retailers and we’re always looking to expand our range of products. Next month we’ll be launching a brand new fresh and frozen food range in a selection of our stores nationwide.

To help us ensure that the range is the best in the country we’re offering one lucky person the chance to taste test some of our range.

Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

The successful individual will receive £25 vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store and can share their feedback with the B&M buying to help evolve the range.

Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn’t be diced with. If you think this is your calling please upload a paragraph on why you think you deserve the opportunity and what relevant experiences you have (where it says upload CV).