Coolpad smartphones to be available offline soon

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) With the aim to cover more than 10 states with one million sales volume by 2017, Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Monday announced that it will start selling smartphones through offline channels.

Coolpad will establish 5,000 core shops and 10,000 retail shops by 2017, the company said in a statement.

“Since the launch of Coolpad in India, we have sold more than one million smartphones and are confident that the offline presence will contribute majorly to our growth trajectory in India for 2017,” said Syed Tajuddin, CEO of Coolpad India.

Coolpad’s recently launched Note 3S will also be available in offline stores for which, Amazon India will be the national distributor.

Awarded as the best European budget smartphone in 2016-17, the Note 3S sports a 5.5-inch IPS HD display with 2.5D curvy glass design. It comes with a fingerprint scanner that claims to unlock the device in 0.5 seconds.

