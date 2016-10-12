Cops nab truck driver who swindled Amazon goods worth Rs 57.65 lakh in Nagpur

Notably, in a deceitful act, the truck driver Sudarshan Manik Meshram (29) of Brahmapuri, Chandrapur, had pilfered the goods of Amazon Company to the tune of Rs 57.65 lakh on Sunday night. On the basis of a complaint lodged by SantoshGulabrao Shendre (40), resident of Plot No. 938, Ramnagar Telangkhedi, Sonegaon police registered an offence under Section 408 of the IPC and mounted a hunt to nab the driver of the truck (MH-40/N 7533) with the help of Crime Branch sleuths. During the search in the areas of Umred, Bhivapur, Paoni and Brahmapuri, the cops spotted the Eicher truck (MH-40/N 7533) parked near Nilaj Fata (bypass) along with accused Sudarshan Meshram. He was detained and interrogated. During the questioning, Sudarshan confessed of swindling the Amazon Company’s goods and also named his accomplice Qadir Beg Muzaffar Beg (28), resident of Nilaj Fata, Paoni Tehsil, District Bhandara. Both the accused were placed under arrest. The cops also seized goods worth Rs 43.30 lakh, the truck worth Rs 8 lakh and cash of Rs 2000 from the arrested accused.

On Sunday around 7 pm, the accused truck driver Sudarshan Manik Meshram was asked to unload Amazon Company’s various goods and boxes worth Rs 57.65 lakh at Cotton Market. However, in an act amounting to breach of trust, the accused driver swindled the goods for his own benefit.

However, the swift action by cops helped crack the theft case within days. The task was carried out by API Prashant Chougule, constables Rajendra Dhopte, Mangesh Karde, NPC Daya Bisen, Sepoy Umesh Ambekar (all Crime Branch), API N D Pagar, constables Subhash, Rajesh Yadav, Manish Kalve, Himanshu Thakur, Sandeep of Sonegaon Police Station and driver Satish Raut under the guidance of DCP (Crime) Ranjan Kumar Sharma and ACP Nilesh Raut.