Cops trying to match Bite Marks on Monika Ghurde’s body with Suspected Killer

Panaji, Oct 13: For eight hours perfumer Monika Ghurde suffered at the hands of her alleged rapist and killer Rajkumar Singh, according to the Goa police who fixed her time of death between 2 am and 2:30 am on 6 October, the Times of India reported.

Singh is said to have forced his entry into her flat in Goa’s Sangolda at around 6:30 PM and nearly eight hours later, he smothered her with a pillow after raping her while she was tied to her bed, according to the police. He then made himself a couple of eggs, ate out of her fridge and shaved his stubble before fleeing to Karnataka.

Singh, a former security guard at the Sapna Raj Valley apartment complex, who was laid off from his job on the complaint of Ghurde and others, silenced her by flashing a knife, even though she screamed for a minute or two for help, the report said. Ghurde, a noted perfumer, was found dead at her flat on 6 October with cash and her debit cards missing.

The report said Singh was taken to the Goa Dental College for examination to confirm if the bite marks on Ghurde’s body were his.