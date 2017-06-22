Cordon laid in Anantnag over reports of hiding terrorists

Army jawan injured in encounter with terrorists in  Kashmir's Qazigund.

Anantnag/Jammu and Kashmir, June 22: The joint team of Army’s first Rashtriya Rifles and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police have laid a cordon in several villages.

The cordon has been laid in Baghpora, Magraypora of Marhama in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district after some inputs of militants hiding there. A search operation is currently going on. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

