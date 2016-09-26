Cornwall vegetable grower cultivates worlds heaviest red cabbage

London,Sept26: A vegetable grower from Britain’s Cornwall has broken a 90-year- old record by growing the world’s heaviest red cabbage.

David Thomas from Leedstown, Cornwall, presented the 23.2 kg vegetable at this year’s National Giant Vegetable Championships, beating the previous record, set in 1925 by R Straw of Staveley, Derbyshire, weighed in at 19.05 kg.

Official UK National Giant Vegetables Championship Judge, Martyn Davis, was quoted by the BBC as saying: “We are delighted to confirm that David Thomas has broken the previous world record for the world’s heaviest red cabbage by almost 10 lbs (over 4 kg).”

Thomas said he was “very proud” of the “beach ball” sized cabbage, adding that growing the huge vegetable took “hours of work”.

“There’s no big secret to growing giant veg. You just need the right seeds to start with, plenty of room, good soil and a bit of luck,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

Dale Toten, from Somerset, had hoped to take first place in another giant cabbage category at the Malvern Autumn Show, but was forced to settle for third place after an unwitting chef used some of it for confit for hotel guests.

He entered 16 vegetables at this year’s competition in Worcestershire.

The record, however, is yet to be verified by the Guinness World Records.

Thomas, who has been cultivating vegetables competitively for more than 15 years, already holds two world records for the heaviest parsnip and the heaviest cucumber.