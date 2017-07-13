Corruption case: CBI arrests Ranchi Principal I-T Commissioner

Ranchi (Jharkhand), July 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Tapas Kumar Dutta from Ranchi in an ongoing investigation of an alleged corruption case.

The raids were related to a probe of a case registered against Dutta, three other officials of the Income Tax Department and six private persons, including a chartered accountant, and unidentified others.

The allegations include criminal conspiracy, taking illegal gratification and criminal misconduct, the sources said.

Dutta will be produced today in the Competent Court at Ranchi.

