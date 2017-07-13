Corruption case: CBI arrests Ranchi Principal I-T Commissioner

July 13, 2017 | By :

Ranchi (Jharkhand), July 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Tapas Kumar Dutta from Ranchi in an ongoing investigation of an alleged corruption case.

The raids were related to a probe of a case registered against Dutta, three other officials of the Income Tax Department and six private persons, including a chartered accountant, and unidentified others.

The allegations include criminal conspiracy, taking illegal gratification and criminal misconduct, the sources said.
Dutta will be produced today in the Competent Court at Ranchi.

Further details to follow.

(ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Medical college scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI
Supreme Court Of India
SC pulls up CBI’s Special Investigation Team in Manipur fake encounters probe
SC may not to hear Judge BH Loya death case on Monday
CBI questions Farooq Abdullah on cricket scam
Waited for seven years; couldn’t find concrete evidence: CBI Judge in 2G case verdict
CBI courts clean chit to Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam that led to downfall of UPA
Top