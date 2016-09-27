Corruption and Immorality hall mark of the Aam Aadmi Party : Congress

New Delhi, September 27: After Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was summoned by the Income Tax department, the Congress on Tuesday dubbed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the hallmark of corruption and immorality and demanded the former’s resignation.

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said, “Corruption, immorality are the hall mark of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP). The health Minister of the state should be thrown out for incompetence.

“He has been summoned by the IT department, there might be another issue involved. We would like to see how this proceeds and we would wait for the outcome,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Jain, who has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department for allegedly indulging in hawala transfers worth nearly Rs. 17 crores, said it was a reassessment and he was only called as a witness.

The IT department has asked Jain to appear before it on October 4.

According to the IT Department, four companies of Jain have illegally transferred Rs. 17 crores while he received cheques issued to these companies.

He is alleged to have used that money to buy properties near unauthorised colonies.

Four companies belonging to Jain are under I-T scanner are – Indo metal impax, Akinchan developers Pvt Ltd, Paryas Info solution and Manglyatan projects.