COSMOS cooperative bank extended its cash counter timings

Mumbai, November 10: On the grounds of the new de-monitisation policy, the COSMOS cooperative bank has extended its cash counter timings from Today.

The timings has been extended specifically for the exchange of de-monetised currency notes, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. There is an express counter created at specific branches where above Rs 25 lakh can be deposited by the existing customers of the bank,” said the bank chairman Milind Kale.

The Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd, was established in 1906. It is one of the oldest Urban Co-operative Banks in India.

The Cosmos Bank celebrated its centenary on 18 January 2006. It is one of the first co-operative banks in the country to implement Core Banking System (CBS). The system was implemented across the entire network of its service outlets using Finacle-Infosys Core Banking Software. It also received an authorized dealer (AD) license from the Reserve Bank of India to become the third co-operative bank in India to have such a license in thirty years.

The bank is headquartered in Pune in its Corporate Office – Cosmos Tower near on Ganeshkhind Road, Shivajinagar, Pune. This Bank is managed by executives and this executive team is led by the Managing Director. The Bank has Board of Directors.

This bank was founded on January 18, 1906 in Pune by Krishnaji Sadashiv Gore and Shankar Hari Barve.

While exchanging the demonetised legal tender, a declaration form needs to be duly filled up and signed by the depositor with details of the currency. The depositor also needs to submit self-attested proof of id.

The Cosmos Bank has currency of Rs 20 crore in the the new notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and Rs 20 crore in Rs 100 denomination notes.