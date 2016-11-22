Counting for by-elections starts in Assam,Arunachal,MP,West Bengal,Tripura,Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Mumbai, Nov 22: Counting for by-election results of nine assembly seats, along with 4 Lok Sabha constituencies has begun. The by-elections were conducted on November 19 across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to initial reports, counting has begun in three assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu and in Nellithoppu constituency of Puducherry.

Monteshwar: Trinamool leading by 31279 votes after Round 3 of counting #Bypolls — AITC (@AITCofficial) November 22, 2016

Trinamool leading in Tamluk LS seat by over 80000 votes and leading in Cooch Behar LS seat by 30000 votes #Bypolls — AITC (@AITCofficial) November 22, 2016



In West Bengal, parliamentary constituencies of Coocchbehar (ST) and Tamluk were contested in the bypolls. The assembly seat of Monteswar was also contested. A high voter turnout of 81 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held in two Lok Sabha and one assembly constituency in West Bengal on November 19. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) had also been campaigning aggressively in Left’s citadel Tripura, where the by-elections were conducted in Barjala and Khowai assembly seats. Assembly seat of Nellithope in Puducherry went into polls as Congress MLA A John Kumar resigned to allow Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to get elected to the assembly.

CPIM wins both Barjala and Khowai assembly seats in Tripura #Bypolls — ANI (@ANI_news) November 22, 2016

TMC leading in all 3 seats in WB, AIADMK in 3 seats in TN, BJP in one VS and one LS seat in MP, no surprises really #ByPolls — gab.ai/GabbarSanghi (@GabbarSanghi) November 22, 2016

AIADMK leading in all 3 seats in TN, while Pondy CM Narayanaswamy leading in Nellithope #ByPolls — gab.ai/GabbarSanghi (@GabbarSanghi) November 22, 2016