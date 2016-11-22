Counting for by-elections starts in Assam,Arunachal,MP,West Bengal,Tripura,Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Mumbai, Nov 22: Counting for by-election results of nine assembly seats, along with 4 Lok Sabha constituencies has begun. The by-elections were conducted on November 19 across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to initial reports, counting has begun in three assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu and in Nellithoppu constituency of Puducherry.


In West Bengal, parliamentary constituencies of Coocchbehar (ST) and Tamluk were contested in the bypolls. The assembly seat of Monteswar was also contested. A high voter turnout of 81 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held in two Lok Sabha and one assembly constituency in West Bengal on November 19. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) had also been campaigning aggressively in Left’s citadel Tripura, where the by-elections were conducted in Barjala and Khowai assembly seats. Assembly seat of Nellithope in Puducherry went into polls as Congress MLA A John Kumar resigned to allow Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to get elected to the assembly.

