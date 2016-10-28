If the Country celebrating Diwali with fervour, credit goes to our jawans: Rajnath Singh

Noida, Oct 28: With Pakistan continuing with repeated ceasefire violations, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India is confronting it firmly, adding that the nation is proud of its jawans.

“We are confronting them firmly; we are proud of our jawans. I wish ‘Happy Diwali’ to the army personnel, paramilitary forces and all other security forces. And, I want to tell them that if the country is celebrating Diwali with fervour, the credit goes to our jawans,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan was reported from Pallanwala, Sunderbani, Nowshera and Balakote sectors along the Line of Control since today morning.

The Pakistani Army resorted to firing and shelling in these areas this morning.

One civilian was killed in the shelling in Pallanwala sector of Jammu along the LoC.

Meanwhile, Pakistani forces again resorted to shelling in R.S. Pura sector of Jammu district along the International Border leaving at least one civilian injured.

Pakistani Rangers started unprovoked shelling in the area around 11 a.m. today. The BSF has retaliated the shelling, while the exchange of fire is still continuing.