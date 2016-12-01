Country to go Cashless: MobiKwik ‘Lite’ hits 20 lakh downloads within 48 hours

Mumbai, Dec 01: India‘s lightest mobile wallet MobiKwik Lite has announced registrations of over 20 lakh downloads within the first two days of launch.

The app which aims to help citizens across the country to go cashless and adapt to wallet payments even with their basic smartphones and data connections, was launched earlier this week.

“We are committed to support the Government of India’s mission of a clean, cashless economy and launched MobiKwik Lite with an objective to help masses across the country go cashless. So far, we have registered over 20 lakh users and the number is growing significantly by the hour. This astounding response demonstrates that a right and simple product, that resolves a real issue, will always be accepted well by the masses,” said Co-founder of MobiKwik, Upasana Taku.

The app also enables users in receiving payments through UPI and wallets, including MobiKwik by sending an SMS to their customers. Bank transfers are also free for all MobiKwik Lite users till March 31, 2017.

MobiKwik Lite is available in Hindi and English languages and other Indian languages are being launched shortly.

“MobiKwik Lite has a very simple interface for the sellers and their customers do not even need to download the app to make payments. We hope to reach the milestone of 10 million downloads by early 2017,” added Upasana.

MobiKwik ‘Lite’ is less than one mb in size can be downloaded directly by any shopkeeper or retailer by giving a missed call to 80971-80971 from any Android smartphone, even without an email id and without having a Google Play Store account.

After giving a missed call to this number, users will receive a link to download the application. Once a user clicks on this link, they will be taken to the download page, where the app can be downloaded from within 30 seconds, even on a 2G/EDGE connection. User then receives an OTP and is registered instantly on the MobiKwik platform.

The app will work seamlessly on an Android smartphone even with a dated Android OS. The company will also be launching an offline version of this app. The company has planned an aggressive marketing campaign to reach out to the masses and promote adoption of MobiKwik Lite. MobiKwik is also deploying an on-ground workforce of 10,000 to reach out to unorganized retailer pan India and educate them about the app.

(ANI)