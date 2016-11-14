Country welcomed demonetisation, no need to be defensive: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said at a meeting of top BJP leaders that the country is with the government on the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, a move that has united the opposition in protest.

Sources say that the BJP firmly ruled out a rollback of the demonetization and said it would rather take on the opposition.

Besides the prime minister, BJP president Amit Shah, senior ministers Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh, and party patriarch LK Advani were in the meeting, which took place almost at the same time as opposition parties sat together to plan a united offensive in parliament.