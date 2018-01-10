Countrywide Income Tax searches in Joy Alukkas Group’s  branches

January 10, 2018 | By :

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted a country-wide search at over 100 stores and other premises belonging to two major south-India based jewellery chains on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

The action is being carried out against Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas and another firm connected with it.

I-T sleuths are raiding 130 premises of the business houses in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur and other locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, I-T sources said.

The action, they said, is aimed at checking alleged tax evasion following demonetization in the two firms.

Tax sleuths detected huge cash deposits and sale figures of gold, diamond, and jewelry in their accounts.

The Chennai wing of the department is coordinating the nation-wide action, involving over 100 tax sleuths and a number of police teams, sources said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags: , ,
Related News
IT Dept reports significant hike in prosecutions against tax evaders
Massive Income Tax raids at premises of Sasikala kin enters third day
Time to file income tax return ends today: Here are steps to file ITR after due date
In order to facilitate the manual filing, Income Tax offices across India to remain open on Saturday
Bengaluru IT Raids: Over Rs 11 crore recovered from Karnataka Minister
IT Raids Continues: Now its the turn of DK Shivakumar’s father-in-law
Top