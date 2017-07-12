Couple in UP cancel wedding over disagreement of outlook towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lucknow,July12: a couple in Uttar Pradesh reportedly cancelled their wedding just because they differed on their outlook towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a Times of India report, a businessman in UP was due to get married to a woman who is a government employee. The article doesn’t disclose the names of the parties and neither where the couple is located, but says the betrothed duo had decided to meet at a temple to finalise the arrangements of the wedding.

Everything appaently was going smoothly till one of them raised the topic of the economic slowdown in the country. While the woman was reportedly conviced that the person responsible for this was Modi, the man was a Modi supporter and refused to buy the reasoning. Soon a heated argument followed and the two decided to part ways.

Much to the apparent – and understandable shock – of their families, the two conveyed their decision to not get married any more to them.