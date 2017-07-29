Couple of minor boys in Jharkhand hacked their father to death in Farsa village under Muffasil Police Station area

Ranchi,July29:Couple of minor boys hacked their father to deathin Farsa village under Muffasil Police Station area of this districtas they were upset with his decision of marrying for a second time.

The deceased Zakir Ali (3) was returning from a burial when hissons attacked him mid way using a sharp edged weapon due to which hedied on the spot. Police sources today said that Ali was married to one Rexona Biwi and had nine children with her. Later he married the sister of his wife and left the village and settle in a separate locality.

DSP Headquarters Navneet Anthony Hembrom said that last night whenAli was returning from a burial of relative his sons attacked him andfled from the spot. He said the matter was being probed from all possible angles and search was on for the culprit