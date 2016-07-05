Couple who are mistaken for father and daughter due to their 26 year age gap celebrate the birth of their ‘miracle’ baby 

United Kingdom, June 5: A couple with a 26-year age gap are celebrating the birth of their miracle baby – despite strangers assuming they’re father and daughter.

Sarah Leigh-Bergin, 31, from Nantwich, Cheshire, first met husband Mike, 57, in 2004, when she was 19 and he was 45 – and tied the knot seven years later.

Although some of their family and friends had their reservations at first, they now fully support their relationship.

Sarah, who is 26 years young than her husband, finds herself correcting strangers who think Mike is her father.

So when the couple started trying for a baby, they knew they would receive remarks about Mike being their child’s granddad.

As Mike underwent an irreversible vasectomy 20 years ago, it was impossible for them to conceive naturally.

With the odds stacked against them, Sarah and Mike refused to give up on their dream of starting a family, and after finding a clinic in Norway, it took three attempts of IVF before she fell pregnant in September last year.

The couple were thrilled and on June 5, Sarah gave birth to baby Joshua, weighing 6lbs 10oz.

They decided to tell their story in Fertility Road magazine to show other couples that age is just a number and to promote IVF clinic’s outside of the UK.

Sarah, a social worker, said: ‘Joshua is mine and Mike’s first baby together and we couldn’t be happier that we’ve now got our perfect family.

‘Me and Mike have faced critics during our relationship, some people find our age gap uncomfortable.

‘But in reality, we are just a normal couple who love each other unconditionally.

‘I’ve had a few people refer to Mike as my dad when we’re out and about and now Joshua is here, people will assume he’s his granddad because of the age gap.

‘We both just brush it off though, there’s no reason why we would be offended, it is what it is.’

However, Mike admits that he is understanding of people’s attitudes towards their relationship, having a daughter himself.

Sarah added: ‘Mike has said himself that if his daughter brought home a man 26 years older than her, he would question things too.

‘My parents did ask questions, with some people assuming we had hidden motives for being with each other, but once they saw us as a couple, they could see how much we loved each other, they are now over the moon the have a grandson.

‘Me and Mike had always wanted to start a family together and we often talked about it at the beginning of our relationship as I didn’t know if it would be possible but I knew we would need help either way.

‘In 2014 I started to research different IVF clinics, due to being turned down by the NHS for treatment because Mike had a vasectomy.

‘I also had unbalanced hormones and polycystic ovaries making it impossible to conceive naturally.

It cost £2,000 each time we tried IVF in Norway rather than the usual £7,000 we calculated it would cost us in the UK, after three attempts I actually fell pregnant, we couldn’t believe it.

‘Seeing the blue line appear on the pregnancy test was the best moment of our lives and then watching my bump grow was incredible.

Mike and Sarah still have two embryos left and say they are considering having more children

‘Now Joshua is here and he’s three weeks’ old our whole experience feels worthwhile, it was an emotional rollercoaster having two failed attempts but we always tried to stay positive.’

The couple are now back home and looking forward to the future together.

Sarah said: ‘Apart from being sleep deprived, we are doing perfectly fine with Joshua back at home.

‘He gave us a scare in hospital as he picked up an infection and needed to be placed in high dependency unit for a few days, all we could do it change his nappy and stroke his skin through the incubator.

‘But after 12 days he was allowed home and we could finally take over and look after him full time.

‘I also wanted other people to know that despite mine and Mike’s age gap that couples can still conceive and have their own children even if they’re facing problems like we did.

‘I couldn’t be happier now I’m a mum, and although I’m sure myself and Mike will get some remarks about his age as we push baby Joshua around together, we are determined to be great parents.’

The pair are even discussing the possibility of having more children in the future.

They added: ‘We still have two embryos left, so hopefully we may go out to Norway again and try to give him a brother or sister someday.’

Fertility expert at Fertility Road, Tone Jarvis-Mack, said: ‘Like most of our readers they wanted to find out more information about fertility clinics and the treatments available so they could make an informed decision.

‘After a very positive experience meeting Dr Hausken at the Fertility Show in London they decided to travel to Norway to start their own fertility journey.

‘From the outset Mike and Sarah knew the odds were stacked against them with a variety of medical problems.

‘Despite all the initial setbacks they are the proud parents of baby Joshua thanks to the team at Klinikk Hausken.’

