Court order on CBI plea in Chautala’s case on Feb 9

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday posted for February 9 its orders on a CBI application for permission to file a list of additional witnesses in a disproportionate assets case against former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg, who was scheduled to announce the order on Monday, deferred it for February 9.

The CBI in its application said that it had obtained various bank statements and other records during its probe and some witnesses were required to be summoned to prove these.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that the photocopies of Income Tax returns of Chautala and his wife are required to be proved from the originals by summoning witness from the I-T Department along with original records.

Chautala’s counsel, however, opposed the CBI contentions by saying the agency has been in possession of all documents since the time of initial investigation and it is not clear why additional witnesses are being called.

The agency had registered three separate disproportionate assets cases against Chautala and his two sons Ajay and Abhay, on a complaint by Haryana Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala.

On March 26, 2010, the CBI charge-sheeted Chautala for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, far exceeding his legal income between 1993 and 2006.

Chautala’s wealth was 189 per cent more than his income of Rs 3.22 crore during the period, the CBI alleged.

In another case, relating to the recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in Haryana in 2000, Chautala was awarded 10 years in jail. He is currently lodged in prison.

