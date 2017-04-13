Court orders TTV Dinakaran to appear before it over FERA case, on April 18 and 19

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 13: Egmore court on Thursday ordered TTV Dinakaran to appear for answering questions on FERA case (Foreign Exchange Regulation Act) against him on April 18 and 19th. TTV Dinakaran was AIADMK Amma candidate for the recently cancelled by-polls in RK Nagar, the constituency of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

TTV Dinakaran was made the Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK, before Sasikala Natarajan was sent to Jail in a Disproportionate Assets case worth hundreds of crores. TTV Dinakaran is Sasikala’s nephew and Sasikala was a long term close aide of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Earlier in 2011, Jayalalithaa had expelled TTV Dinakaran along with Sasikla and more than 20 of her family members from the primary membership of party as well as from her Poes Garden Residence. Even though Jayalalithaa gave no reason for their expulsion, the AIADMK sources said that, the interference of Sasikala, Dinakaran and other family members in the State administration and political overreach as reasons for this expulsion.