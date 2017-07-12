Court rejects Dileep’s bail plea, sent for two-days police custody

Angamaly/Kochi, July 12: The Ankamaly Magistrate Court has rejected Dileep’s bail plea: He was sent to 2 days police custody. Reportedly the police has asked for three days custody, but the court gave only two days. But there are chances that the police would ask for an extension of the police custody for collecting evidence. The Court has further adjourned the case until July 20.

The Ankamali Court has sent the Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested by the police, to two days police custody. However, the court asked the police to present him before the court after two days. The open court has rejected his bail plea and sent him to police custody for further collection of evidence.

Dileep was produced at the Magistrate’s Chamber today. Adv. Ramakumar had appeared for Dileep. He argued that the case is fabricated as a result of personal vengeance and the evidence is not real.

In police custody, a detailed questioning of the accused is required. The accused, Dileep has to be taken to places like Abad Plaza Hotel and Kochi, Thrissur Tennis Club. There are more chances that police would ask for more days od his custody for carrying our the investigations. The inquiry team will have to produce Dileep at the court after two days and they would ask for the extension of his custody.