Court seeks police report on plea against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 20: A court here on Friday sought action taken report from police on a criminal complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misleading people by saying the municipal corporations were not under the city government’s control.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Munish Markan directed Karawal Nagar Police station in north-east Delhi to file a report on a complaint against Kejriwal and listed the matter for April 15 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Brijesh Shukla who alleged that the Delhi government had spent over Rs 42 lakh by giving advertisements in 20 newspapers which were allegedly misleading.

He had argued that public money was wasted for “spreading lies” and people were “misled”.

The complainant has sought direction to register a first information report (FIR) against Kejriwal under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint has claimed Kejriwal had come out with full-page advertisements in newspapers in October 2015, saying there were misunderstandings regarding a strike by MCD employees and that it was wrong to say that the corporations fell under the Delhi government.

