Court sentences Kingfisher official A Raghunathan to 18-month imprisonment in cheque bounce case involving Vijay Mallya

Hyderabad, Sep 22: Court sentences Kingfisher Airlines Chief Technical Officer A Raghunathan to 18-month imprisonment in a cheque bounce case involving Vijay Mallya.

The ED had issued summons to over half a dozen officials of the IDBI bank and Vijay Mallya-owned KFA under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) wherein all the individuals have been asked to submit details about their personal finances and Income Tax Returns (ITRs) of last five years to the investigators.

Third Special Court Magistrate M Krishna Rao had on April 20 convicted Mallya, A Raghunathan, a senior official of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, in connection with two cheque bounce cases involving Rs 50 lakh each, under relevant sections of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The matter relates to cheques issued by Kingfisher Airlines Ltd to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, towards charges for using the facilities at the airport for Kingfisher Airlines flights.