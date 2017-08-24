Court to decide on Dileep’s bail plea on August 29th: Prosecution submits 223 evidence against actor

Kochi/Kerala, August 24: The Judgement on Malayalam actor Dileep’s bail plea will be pronounced on 29th August by the Kerala High Court in connection with the conspiracy in the actress molestation case.

The argument of the accused and prosecution was completed during last day. The argument had been extended for two days. Once the argument was complete, the Court has reserved its judgment for Friday, 25th August. This is the third time that the actor is approaching the court for bail.

As the Angamaly Magistrate Court and the Kerala High Court has denied him bail due to the strong stand adopted by the prosecution against the actor, it is been observed that it is doubtful whether Dileep would get bail or not.

Manjeri Sreedharan Nair, the prosecution director general appearing for the prosecution informed the Court that there is 223 evidence against Dileep. This includes 169 documents and 15 confidential statements that prove Dileep guilty.

At the same time, the counsel of Dileep has made certain allegations accusing the Kerala Police. Dileep’s advocate has raised doubts over the stance taken by the State police chief Loknath Behra and ADGP B Sandhya, who lead the investigation.

If there is no proof that Pulsar Suni and Dileep have met, how could it be alleged that they conspired, only with the information that they came in the same tower location? Asked Dileep’s Counsel defending the charges made by the prosecution.

The prosecution has submitted certain secret statements which prove that there is no depth in the arguments made by the accused. As part of the investigation, police have collected secret statements from 15 persons.

The prosecution informed the court that it could examine the secret statement of employees in the Thrissur Tennis Club who had seen Dileep and Pulsar Suni together.

The prosecution argued that actor Dileep is a King Liar eventuating the name of his movie. The statements that they had destroyed the phone and Sim card used for the crime, is also a lie.

The investigation team has got several strong evidence and statements against Dileep proving his involvement in the case even before Dileep submitted the complaint to DGP Loknath Behra.

The prosecution, breaking all arguments of the defense, has completed its argument strongly pointing the strong evidence and statements against Dileep.

As the detailed argument of the two sides has been completed, now it is significant that what the court will decide on Dileep’s bail plea tomorrow.