Cow accidentally brings down helicopter in Australia

Sydney,Sept21:A farmer trying to round up his livestock in Australia found that you never, ever mess with a cow’s horns – even when flying a helicopter.

After the chopper’s rails got somehow caught up in the horns, the machine was brought down and destroyed – but not the bovine.

[Live] A Robinson R22 helicopter registered VH-PFX has crashed after colliding with a cow in Queensland, Australia. pic.twitter.com/YyhbAD6oZe — Brendan Grainger (@S118869) September 19, 2016

“It’s believed the rails underneath the helicopter got tangled up in the cow’s horns, causing the chopper to lose balance,” the Queensland Police Service said on its website.

Local police were called into the area after they received reports of the helicopter crashing some 15 km away from the cattle station. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.