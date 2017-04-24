Cow vigilante attack: Video shows how Jammu family begged for mercy

Jammu, April 24: Two days after five members of a family including a 9-year-old girl were attacked allegedly by ‘gau rakshaks’ in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, 11 people have been arrested for the assault.

Meanwhile, shocking videos have emerged of the attack on the nomad family in Reasi near Jammu. The videos show the family pleading for mercy as the attackers go on a rampage breaking and burning their sheds while chanting slogans.

In the video, cops can be seen trying to stop the attackers, who are in larger numbers and seem to be undeterred.

The incident took place on Friday evening when a nomad family was moving with their livestock near the Talwara area. They were intercepted by a large group of ‘gau rakshaks’ and beaten up with iron rods.

“Eleven people have been arrested for thrashing members of the nomadic family while they were transporting bovines without permission on Thursday evening,” a senior cop Tahir Bhat said.

He, however, said the situation was under control in the area.