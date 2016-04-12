CPI-M candidate, Asiad runner, has personal assets of Rs.20 lakh

Kolkata, April 12: Former Asian Games gold medallist runner and CPI-M candidate Jyotirmoyee Sikdar has declared personal assets worth around Rs.20 lakh.

The former parliamentarian, who is in the fray from Sonarpur North constituency in South 24-Parganas district as a Communist Party of India-Marxist nominee, has declared Rs.5.96 lakh as annual income for 2015-16.

Her moveable assets valued at Rs.20.47 lakh include Rs.2.40 lakh as bank deposits, two vehicles worth Rs.10 lakh and jewellery worth Rs.7 lakh.

Her immovable properties include a three-storeyed residential building in Salt Lake purchased for Rs.48,000 in 1999. The property being non-transferable, it doesn’t have a market value, her poll affidavit said.

Her husband Avtar Singh has an annual income of Rs.2.99 lakh, and immovable assets worth over Rs.2.93 crore and moveable assets in excess of Rs.33.75 lakh.