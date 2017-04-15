CPI-M condemns incident of youth tied to army jeep, demands punishment for guilty

New Delhi, April 15: Expressing deep outrage over video of a Kashmiri youth being tied on a jeep of the forces to be used a shield against stone-pelters, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday said the ones responsible for it should be punished.

In the statement released by the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M), the party also put forward the defence of the Kashmiri youth, who was tied on the jeep, saying that he was never a stone-pelter and did work related to Kashmiri shawls.

“On incidents in Kashmir, the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) expresses its deep outrage over reports of a Kashmiri youth being tied on a jeep belonging to central security forces ostensibly to be used as a shield against stone-pelters. The 26-year-old Farooq Ahmad Dar is reported in media to have said that he has never been a stone-pelter and works on embroidering Kashmiri shawls,” read the statement.

This incident followed the anger evoked over a video that went viral on social media showing stone-pelters heckling and attacking a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who was discharging election duties.

The CRPF later filed a police complaint and three Kashmiri youth have been arrested.