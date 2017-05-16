CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleges BJP planning to form the government in Tripura forcefully

Agartala, May 16: CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that BJP has been planning to form the government in Tripura through unfair means as they did it in Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing public rally on the occasion of 19th state conference of CPI-M student’s wing SFI at Belonia in South Tripura last evening, he said, however, it will not be possible in Tripura, as Left Front government is powerful with a huge mandate and similarly the people of the state are equally intelligent.

“We have full faith in the voters and believe people will prove their ability in the forthcoming assembly election.

Politics on religious line and slogan for making Hindu state would not yield any result in Tripura.

Moreover, politically aware voters of Tripura have always thrown out such forces several times and this will continue this year too,” Yechury stated.